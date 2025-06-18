Grade II listed maisonette for sale in Sheffield countryside at £160,000

Step into the timeless charm of rural living with this beautifully renovated one-bedroom Grade II Listed stone cottage, dating back to 1784.

Located 2.9 miles from Silkstone Common and a 30-minute drive to Sheffield, this characterful home offers the perfect blend of peaceful countryside surroundings with excellent access to nearby towns.

Approached via a long rural driveway, this stone-built cottage offers a rare opportunity to enjoy a peaceful and picturesque setting with all the comforts of modern living.

The home showcases a seamless mix of historic character such as exposed beams and cast iron fireplaces, with contemporary upgrades throughout.

The entrance hall leads to a well-equipped kitchen and integrated appliances, including a dishwasher.

The lounge/dining area is warm and inviting, featuring exposed brickwork around a cast iron open fireplace.

A convenient study area and storage under the stairs complete the ground floor.

Upstairs, a winding staircase leads to a spacious master bedroom with stunning views and a charming feature fireplace.

Externally, the property enjoys a private driveway with off-road parking, plus a dedicated visitor parking area.

A stone-flagged seating area, a further garden space and a garden shed offer ideal outdoor living opportunities - all surrounded by peaceful countryside.

The property is 2.9 miles from Silkstone Common (train station and local amenities) and within a 30-minute drive to Sheffield.

It's also close to Fox Valley Shopping Centre, and well connected via major transport routes to Manchester, Leeds and Sheffield.

Take a further look on the Purplebricks website.

