Gorgeous three-bed home with Loxley Valley views hits Sheffield housing market

Nestled above street level on Loxley Road, this beautifully presented three-bedroom semi-detached home is a true gem for buyers seeking character and countryside charm - within easy reach of city life.

Combining period features with tasteful modern upgrades, the property boasts generous outdoor space and captivating views across the Loxley Valley, making it an ideal haven for nature lovers.

Step inside a striking, feature-tiled entrance porch and into a spacious hallway that sets the tone for the rest of the home.

The bay-fronted living room is bathed in natural light and centred around a Cannon wood-burning stove -paired perfectly with elegant solid wood flooring to create a warm space.

To the rear, a bespoke kitchen blends rustic charm and contemporary convenience.

A statement Rangemaster oven - available by separate negotiation - takes pride of place, while an adjoining light-filled rear porch offers practical storage and plumbing for laundry appliances.

Upstairs, there are three well-proportioned bedrooms, each featuring panelled wooden doors and uPVC double glazing.

The master bedroom benefits from a lovely bay window with stunning views across the valley, while the two rear rooms overlook the peaceful garden.

A family bathroom completes the first floor.

Outside, the home’s elevated position provides privacy.

With mature gardens to the front and rear, there’s plenty of room to relax or enjoy nature at your doorstep.

Perfectly placed in a leafy area close to River Loxley, Loxley Valley Farm, and green spaces like Loxley and Wadsley Commons, the property also sits within the catchment for Forge Valley School.

