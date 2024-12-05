Family home comes 'back to the market' and could now be yours for £280,000

A three bedroom home on a substantial corner plot in a sought-after Sheffield area has come “back to the market”.

This excellent family home is found on Lees Hall Road around the Norton Lees and Meersbrook areas.

It puts the property is close proximity to popular open spaces like Meersbrook Park and Graves Park and local schools like Carfield Primary and Newfield Secondary.

The semi-detached home is described as being “neutrally decorated” and entry is gained through a side entrance.

It puts you into an entrance lobby with stairs leading to the first floor and offering access to ground floor rooms.

A bay-windowed living room is found to the front of the house. It is flooded with natural light and is a very welcoming environment.

To the rear of the ground floor is the open plan kitchen/diner. A box window overlooks the gated rear garden, which has a “brilliant decked seating area” and an enclosed lawn.

The garden is said to be an “ideal area to entertain the family”.

On the first floor, the landing provides access to two double bedrooms and a “modern, tiled bathroom”.

The original third bedroom “has stairs leading to a fantastic third double bedroom on the second floor”.

Externally, this house comes with a raised front garden and a driveway providing off-road parking to the side of the house.

Purplebricks, the estate agents, have said this is a property returning to the market and is listed with a guide price of £280,000.