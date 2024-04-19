Consider solar panels – many people believe it takes a while to get the value that solar panels provide, but many households earn extra cash by selling spare energy back to the national grid.

Searches are up for three of the most favoured eco jobs – electrical vehicle chargers (8%), ground source heat pumps (14%) and solar heating (12%), among other categories.

This interest in sustainable jobs has been steadily growing over the past few years, and no wonder, with many jobs potentially adding thousands to a home’s value.

Green jobs like solar panels help to increase a property’s Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating which in turns increase its value. According to a government report, properties with a rating of A or B sell for at least 14% more than their counterparts2.

Checkatrade-approved member Russell Burtenshaw, owner of Energize UK Ltd might look like an ordinary tradesman, has helped homeowners to save over 250,000kg of carbon. That’s equivalent to 1,453 hours spent scrolling through social media or making 10,000 cups of tea.

Burtenshaw is a leading installer for quality renewable energy systems with over 20 years of experience in green heating solutions. He has revealed that he gets the most requests for heat pumps, solar panels & battery storage installations, a change he’s noted since the start of the year.

Burtenshaw comments on the trends that he’s seen from homeowners when it comes to green spending: “We’re continuing to see an increase in homeowners looking at ways to green-ify their homes. It’s great to see renewable energy making a comeback as it can reap huge rewards, letting homeowners save energy and money. Additionally, I’ve personally received numerous requests for heat pumps lately, reflecting a trend towards an eco-friendlier lifestyle.

“There’s no better time than Earth Day for people to think about how they can be more sustainable and cut their energy bills in half. Greening your home can you save hundreds of pounds, has a benefit on the environment. There are lots of easy and cheap ways to do it – it can be anything from showering for less time and draught proofing to installing roof insulation.”

To help save homeowners cut their energy bills and save some money this Earth Day, Checkatrade’s Burtenshaw reveals his quick and easy eco hacks that anyone can use to make their home greener:

Secondary glazing – double-glazed windows can be an expensive way to insulate your home but you can get a similar result quickly and easily by using secondary glazing film, a thin and cheap material you can stick to your windows.

Upgrade to LED lightbulbs – replace traditional incandescent bulbs with energy-efficient LED bulbs to save on lighting costs with a near instant payback.

Cut your shower time to 4 minutes – cutting your shower time to 4 minutes compared to the average of 8 minutes1 could save a typical household £100 per year, and cuts carbon usage by 60% compared to a 12 minute shower.

Insulate your hot water cylinder – if you have a hot water tank, insulating it is really important so that it retains heat. You can do this quickly and cheaply by using thin spray foam or adding a loose 25mm jacket for just £25 a year.

Switch off at the socket – you can save around £45 a year with the simplest hack – just remember to switch your appliances off at the wall, rather than keeping them on standby. Games consoles are a key offender as they use up a lot of energy.

Draught-proof your doors & windows – pick up a self-adhesive foam seal strip and apply it all the way round to keep out the cold.

Consider solar panels – many people believe it takes a while to get the value that solar panels provide, but many households earn extra cash by selling spare energy back to the national grid.

Get a smart meter – remember that turning down your thermostat by just 1 degree could save a household £107 a year. A smart meter will help you keep a keen eye on your spending – of both energy and cash!

Buy a chimney balloon – having an open chimney is like leaving a window open all the time. A £20 chimney balloon is like fitting double glazing in it, saving lots of energy!