The auction was held online by Mark Jenkinson and featured properties including the gift shop, terraced houses, city centre office and flats. They all sold for above the guide prices.

Just For You is a gift shop in Banner Cross and has a flat above it. The property is on Ecclesall Road and had a guide price of £190,000. It sold for £266,000.

A terraced house on Passhouses Road, Pitsmoor, had a guide price of £75,000 and sold for £92,000.

Another terraced house on Leake Road, Hillsborough, with a guide price of £110,000-£120,000 sold for £142,000.

Two self-contained flats on Brunswick Street, Broomhall, had a guide price of £200,000-£220,000. The property sold for £228,000.

The auction also featured a double-fronted end terrace house on Gleadless Road, Heeley, with a guide price of £130,000. It sold for £195,000.

A city centre office on The Moor had a guide price of £100,000. It sold for £164,000, while an end terrace house on Mason Lathe Road, Shiregreen, had a guide price of £95,000 and is still available.

A terraced house on City Road, Sheffield, had a guide price of £60,000 and sold for £77,000.

With eight bedrooms, a house on William Street, Broomhall, had a guide price of £350,000. It sold for £395,000.

The Farm House on Hemsworth Road, Park View Mews, overlooking Graves Park, had a guide price of £375,000-£400,000. The sale was postponed.

For details on future auctions, call 0114 276 0151.

