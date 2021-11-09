The poppies, which will be on display throughout November, have been installed to commemorate the armistice agreement that ended the First World War and honour the service and sacrifice of our Armed Forces, veterans, and their families.

Visitors to the Barratt Developments Yorkshire West sales offices at Oughtibridge and Momentum can make a £1 donation to purchase a petal that they can stick on the floral display, ultimately creating a flourishing poppy to mark the commemorative event.

Royal British Legion poppies will also be available to purchase at the sales offices, to be worn with pride throughout November.

Remembrance Day Poppies in the windows of 11 sales offices at developments across West and South Yorkshire, including Oughtibridge Valley in Sheffield and Momentum in Waverley.

All donations collected from the sales of petals and poppies will be donated to the West Yorkshire division of the Royal British Legion, the nation's leading Armed Forces charity. The organisation provides care and support to all members of the British Armed Forces past and present across the region and their families.

Sam Wood, Sales Director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire West said: “We are dedicated to supporting the Armed Forces, which is why we’re delighted to be installing poppies in the windows of our sales offices across the region.