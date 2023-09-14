Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

Telecommunications mast, Ashgate Road, Chesterfield: ​Removal of existing 22m monopole mast and associated compound, and installation of a replacement base station which includes a 30m lattice sharable mast, two headframes, 12 antennas, four dishes, seven cabinets and ancillary development.

Verge on Newbold Road north-west of junction with Ladywood Drive, Upper Newbold, Chesterfield: 15m high slim-line monopole, supporting six antennas, three equipment cabinets and ancillary development.

30 Hillman Drive, Inkersall: First floor side extension in cladding and extension to existing front canopy.

Planning applications in north Derbyshire. Photo: Adobe Stock

Manor offices, Old Road, Chesterfield: Discharge of condition regarding bat survey in relation to outline application for the demolition of existing office premises and erection of residential dwellings.

Cannon Mill, Dock Walk, Chesterfield: Discharge of conditions relating to commencement, structural survey and schedule of works in relation to an application for listed building consent for repairs and stabilisation to building.

Dunston Hall Garden Centre, Dunston Road, Chesterfield: Change of use of existing outbuildings to create additional indoor retail space and the surfacing of the former farmyard to provide additional outdoor retail space, including alterations to, and construction of, boundary enclosures for Dunston Hall Garden Centre.

Applications decided at Chesterfield Borough Council:

Holdsworth Cold Store Ltd, Greaves Close, Duckmanton: Installation of 230kWp of solar panels on the existing roof at the site. Conditional permission.

11 Station Road, Brimington: Ground and first floor side extension. Conditional permission.

464 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield: Retention of 11 flagpoles. Conditional permission.

36 St Chads Way, Chesterfield: Retention of existing garden structures/gazebos. Conditional permission.

Ashford Court, Newland Dale, Newbold: Resurfacing of parking areas and additional parking spaces, soft landscaping, speed management measures. Rendering, new windows, doors and balcony panels. Conditional permission.

62 Walgrove Road, Walton, Chesterfield: Erection of a dwelling. Conditional permission.

Land south of Netherthorpe Flash Nature Reserve, Netherthorpe, Staveley: Change of use of land to agricultural/education and siting of units and vehicles. Refused.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

25 Longedge Lane, Wingerworth: New ground floor extension to front of property.

Robincroft Farm, Swathwick Lane, Wingerworth: Lawful development certificate for existing house without adherence to agricultural workers condition.

20 Hallowes Rise, Dronfield: Two storey side extension with Juliet balcony and single storey front extension and new parking.

Applications decided at North East Derbyshire District Council:

Units 7 to 9,The Parade, Bridge Street, Clay Cross:

Advertising consent for illuminated fascia sign and projecting sign positioned to the side of fascia. Within the ground floor windows, one suspended illuminated Directory of Services, illuminated marketing poster and community welcome message. A4 opening hours sign and A2 swinger board to be displayed on the street during operating hours. Conditionally approved.

2 Treehill Drive, Apperknowle: Detached garage to side. Conditionally approved.

2 Edinburgh Court, Wingerworth: Change of use from retail shop to dog grooming salon. Conditionally approved.

25 Lundy Road, Dronfield: Front extension and partial garage conversion. Conditionally approved.

Land between Nether House Farm and Calow Green: Battery energy storage system with infrastructure including switchyard, control room, DNO switch room, acoustic barrier, landscaping, biodiversity enhancement, internal access tracks, vehicular parking, underground diversion of section of existing 33kv overhead power line and two options for underground cable. Conditionally approved.

Keri House, Main Road, Barlow: Works to raise the roof of first floor accommodation, two storey rear extension replacing existing conservatory, removal of existing front porch, remodelling of doors and windows. Conditionally approved.Shirland Church Hall, Main Road, Shirland: Convert O ld school house with proposed two storey side extension with J uliet balconys, new roof windows and blocking off one existing driveway entrance. Refused. Land to the west side of the Cutthorpe Institute, Main Road, Cutthorpe: Temporary planning permission for siting a mobile farm shop and cafe, creation of a new access and parking.