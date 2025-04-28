Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former Sheffield gas engineer is helping first-time buyers and pensioners find affordable homes by transforming abandoned properties across the city.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Betts, a former gas engineer from Sheffield, spent over a decade wiring homes in the new-build sector with his father. But after renovating a property on Robin Lane, Beighton, he saw an opportunity to do more.

Motivated by a desire to make a lasting impact, Betts shifted his focus to restoring neglected houses, turning them into homes that would otherwise remain empty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There’s still a real need for affordable homes, but no one is building them," he said. "By refurbishing older houses, it gives first-time buyers and older residents real options - without pushing prices out of reach."

"I talk to agents about what their clients say to them, and what’s selling fastest and that tells you what people actually need - then I go and build it,” he said.

Alex Betts is investing in rundown properties to make affordable housing. | Contributed - Alex Betts

As a member of the Real Life Group, a network supporting new investors, Mr Betts has focused on refurbishing existing housing rather than building new developments, which he believes helps to stabilise property prices.

"New builds often push up local prices. By focusing on renovation, we can keep housing accessible for more people," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Betts says he is particularly passionate about renovating bungalows for older residents, a section of the market he feels is often overlooked.

"There’s a real shortage of suitable homes for pensioners, developers aren’t building bungalows anymore, but the demand is still there. By restoring these properties, we’re giving older people the chance to move into homes that fit their needs without the heavy costs or challenges of large renovations," he said.

Mr Betts also says he takes real pride in helping first-time buyers onto the property ladder. He added: "It’s one of the best parts of the job - a lot of young people feel like owning a home is out of reach but by renovating older properties and keeping them affordable, we’re giving more people a chance."

Alex and his team outside one of the sold houses, with some happy new residents. | Contributed - Alex Betts

As a father of one, with another daughter on the way in just a month, Mr Betts says he is committed to shaping a better future for his family and the world his children will grow up in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to change not just my family’s future, but the world my kids will grow up in - I really want to bring back community and make it possible for people to move out and buy homes,” he said.

His latest project, a six-bedroom, six-ensuite house of multiple occupation (HMO) conversion, is his largest to date and is being documented on social media.

"It is obviously quite nerve wracking as the build cost will be higher than the purchase price, but you have to back yourself, nothing changes if you’re too scared to try."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Betts says redeveloping existing homes also benefits councils by returning empty properties to the tax base and addressing local housing shortages.

"When houses sit empty, it’s bad for everyone. Reviving them means stronger communities and more homes for local people," he said.

Mr Betts credits his family as his main motivation, both the one he was raised in and the one he now supports.

"Family values come first, that’s what I want to help bring back - neighbourhoods where people can afford to live, stay and thrive."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the challenges, he encourages others to take action if they want to change their circumstances.

"You can't wait for handouts and you have to take the first step yourself. Though you don't need to know everything - you just need to be willing to learn."

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.