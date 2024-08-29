Free expert advice for Stocksbridge residents to tackle ‘dangerous’ damp and mould in homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents of Stocksbridge and the Upper Don Valley can benefit from free expert advice on how to keep their homes clear of mould and damp this winter.

The "Damp Homes Clinic" will take place at 6.30pm on Tuesday September 10 at the Christian Centre on Cedar Road.

The event, which has been organised by Upper Don Community Energy (UDCE), is a must-attend for anyone struggling with these issues, which not only damage homes but can pose significant health risks.

This event is accessible to everyone, providing an opportunity to receive expert guidance on how to keep your home warm and dry as the weather gets colder. The advice shared will be practical, focusing on cost-effective solutions that won’t break the bank - perfect for those on a budget or with limited resources.

Tim Hess, a volunteer at UDCE, said: “With the weather getting colder and energy costs rising it has never been more important to make sure your home is free of mould and damp.

“Mould and damp can cause respiratory infections and worsen asthma, especially among people with weakened immune systems. Our sessions are welcoming, safe spaces for residents to get free advice about the low-cost actions they can take to avoid these problems in their homes.”

The clinic will feature three experienced speakers. Marie Smith and Greg Hudson from Envirovent will share their knowledge on eradicating damp issues in the home. Envirovent, a company with strong roots in Yorkshire, won the Queens Award for Innovation in 2009 for their filterless ventilation fans.

Dan Bilton, of Bilton Design Ltd, specialises in creating energy-efficient homes that stay warm and dry without excessive heating costs, offering practical tips on improving your home’s energy efficiency.

Additionally, a representative from the Sheffield Public Health Department will discuss the serious health risks associated with living in damp environments, particularly for vulnerable populations such as the elderly or those with pre-existing health conditions.

This event is part of UDCE's ongoing Community Warming Project, which has already made a significant impact by providing free installation of draught excluders and LED bulbs for those who qualify. The project’s goal is to ensure that everyone in the community, regardless of income, can enjoy a warm, dry, and healthy home.

If you are already receiving support from any benefits, a social prescriber, food bank, drop-in centre, council or housing association, you will be eligible for free fitting of draught exclusion materials and/or LED bulbs. The group can also help people who have a cardiovascular condition, a respiratory disease, limited mobility or immunosuppression.

For more information or to find out if you qualify for free home improvements, contact Upper Don Community Energy at [email protected] or call 07707 762995.