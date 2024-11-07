Free Christmas craft for all the family in Rotherham

Redrow will be holding a crafty festive workshop in Ravenfield to welcome in Christmas.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event at Redrow’s Poppy Fields development will offer adult attendees the chance to create and take home their very own eco-friendly Christmas wreath and for younger visitors an option to make their own natural tree decoration.

The Christmas workshop, which is open for all to attend, will be held on Saturday, November 30 from 12 noon to 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire, said: “We’ve organised some fun festive activities for all the family to get involved in.

Redrow will be holding a Christmas wreath workshop in Ravenfield

“The workshop will be run by the team at Rotherham based Side Farm Flowers who will be on hand to help attendees make their own Christmas wreath using a selection of fresh flowers and foliage. The event marks the perfect start to the festive season, we look forward to seeing lots of people from the local community there.”

Poppy Fields, located off Moor Lane South, will eventually feature 240 homes for private sale and 80 affordable properties: in a range of three, four and five-bedroom homes, all from Redrow’s Heritage Collection.

The 36-acre development will also include a large area of open space, featuring a play area and a community orchard.

For more information on Poppy Fields contact the sales team on 01709 264344 or visit https://www.redrow.co.uk/developments/poppy-fields-162781