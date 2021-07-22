Milne Lodge is situated “in an elevated position in the historical market town of Bakewell” and its listing on property website Zoopla says: “From the house and in particular the gardens there are stunning panoramic views over the town and countryside beyond.”

Highlights of the four-bedroom, detached home include the “superb, open-plan contemporary dining kitchen that opens out onto the beautifully landscaped rear garden”.

As well as the dining-kitchen, the ground floor boasts a spacious sitting room, bedroom, utility room and shower room, while on the first floor, “there is a vaulted master bedroom with views over the rear garden”, two further bedrooms and the family bathroom.

To the front is a driveway, detached garage, patio area and lawn, while to the rear, “the tiered garden takes full advantage of the spectacular views”.

1. Driveway To the front of Milke Lodge is a driveway which provides access to the garage. The garage has a wooden up-and-over door, with a further door to the side, power and light. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

2. Entrance/dining hall A double-glazed door to the front opens into the spacious dining entrance hall. This versatile contemporary styled space opens into the kitchen at the rear of the property. The open-plan area runs through the heart of the property and has tiled electric under floor heating throughout. A staircase with a double-glazed, leaded window leads up to the first-floor accommodation. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

3. Dining hall Sliding glazed bi-folding doors allow the dining hall and kitchen area to be divided. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

4. Kitchen The kitchen island has an integrated seating area with runs its full length with additional storage cupboards beneath. It has deep pan draws and a double stainless steel sink inset into the work surface. Incorporated into the island unit are a washing machine and a dish washer. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo