Milne Lodge is described as an "immaculately presented, four-bedroom, detached property situated in an elevated position in the historical market town of Bakewell".
By Jon Ball
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 1:57 pm

Milne Lodge is situated “in an elevated position in the historical market town of Bakewell” and its listing on property website Zoopla says: “From the house and in particular the gardens there are stunning panoramic views over the town and countryside beyond.”

Highlights of the four-bedroom, detached home include the “superb, open-plan contemporary dining kitchen that opens out onto the beautifully landscaped rear garden”.

As well as the dining-kitchen, the ground floor boasts a spacious sitting room, bedroom, utility room and shower room, while on the first floor, “there is a vaulted master bedroom with views over the rear garden”, two further bedrooms and the family bathroom.

To the front is a driveway, detached garage, patio area and lawn, while to the rear, “the tiered garden takes full advantage of the spectacular views”.

The property is on the market for offers in region of £670,000 with Bagshaws Residential estate agent.

1. Driveway

To the front of Milke Lodge is a driveway which provides access to the garage. The garage has a wooden up-and-over door, with a further door to the side, power and light.

2. Entrance/dining hall

A double-glazed door to the front opens into the spacious dining entrance hall. This versatile contemporary styled space opens into the kitchen at the rear of the property. The open-plan area runs through the heart of the property and has tiled electric under floor heating throughout. A staircase with a double-glazed, leaded window leads up to the first-floor accommodation.

3. Dining hall

Sliding glazed bi-folding doors allow the dining hall and kitchen area to be divided.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen island has an integrated seating area with runs its full length with additional storage cupboards beneath. It has deep pan draws and a double stainless steel sink inset into the work surface. Incorporated into the island unit are a washing machine and a dish washer.

