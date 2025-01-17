Sheffield houses for rent: Spacious four-bedroom family home in Crookes to let for £1,600 per month
Found on Crookes Road, Crookes, this end-of-terrace property can be found on Rentaroof - a property website aiming to bring all city rental listings to one space.
It is listed with a rent of £1,600 per calendar month, or £369 per week.
The listing describes the property as “impressive” and the accommodation is set over three-storeys.
A modern kitchen can be found on the ground floor, finished with greys and whites which compliment each other. Lots of natural light floods into the space thanks to large windows to the rear.
The open plan living/dining room is found nearby. This room runs from the front of the property, all the way to the back.
It too is bright and gives a spacious feel.
The four bedrooms are found over the first and second floors. Each is large enough for a comfortable double bed and one even has an en-suite.
A main bathroom is available for the rest of the family to use.
To the rear, there is a small paved space for off-road parking.
