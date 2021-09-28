Former Sheffield school up for sale with guide price of £600k
A former Sheffield school has a £600,000 guide price after coming back to auction following paperwork delays.
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 2:56 pm
The site on Norfolk Hill, Grenoside, is described as an outstanding development opportunity of two stone-built Victorian school buildings in the heart of the village.
There is recently lapsed planning consent for 13 apartments and it was due to be auctioned online by property firm Mark Jenkinson last month but was delayed by paperwork. The auctioned is now on October 19.
To register visit https://www.markjenkinson.co.uk/auctions/tuesday-19th-october-2021/#lots or call 0114 276 0151.