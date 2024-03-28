A spacious three bedroom home situated in a former Sheffield schoolhouse has been listed for sale.
Found on St. Johns Road in Deepcar, Sheffield, the Purplebricks listing states the house is within "commutable distance of Leeds, Manchester and beyond".
The three bedrooms are found on the first floor, each making use of the enormous windows this former school building has. The master bedroom has an en-suite, whilst the family bathroom provides access to a home sauna.
The ground floor is one large, spacious, bright, open plan room with a sitting area, dining space and big kitchen.
The listing describes a "delightful flagged veranda to the front" with "pleasant views over Hunshelf Bank".
