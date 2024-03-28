A spacious three bedroom home situated in a former Sheffield schoolhouse has been listed for sale.

Found on St. Johns Road in Deepcar, Sheffield, the Purplebricks listing states the house is within "commutable distance of Leeds, Manchester and beyond".

The three bedrooms are found on the first floor, each making use of the enormous windows this former school building has. The master bedroom has an en-suite, whilst the family bathroom provides access to a home sauna.

The ground floor is one large, spacious, bright, open plan room with a sitting area, dining space and big kitchen.

The listing describes a "delightful flagged veranda to the front" with "pleasant views over Hunshelf Bank".

1 . Former school This three bedroom home used to be a schoolhouse. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

2 . Entry level The ground floor consists of this large, spacious, open plan room. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The space consists of a sitting area, dining space and kitchen. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

4 . Master bedroom The first floor bedrooms benefit from very high ceilings. This master bedroom is fitted with an en-suite. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales