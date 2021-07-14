Former Sheffield pub thought to be haunted sold at auction for £301,000
A former pub on the edge of the city centre sold at auction for £301,000 – well above the guide price.
The former Ye Old Harrow pub and land on Broad Street had a guide price of £225,000 to £250,000. It was auctioned online by Mark Jenkinson.
The venue has gained a reputation in the city as being haunted. Paranormal Hauntings live-streamed a ghost hunt at the site to their Facebook followers in September last year, when they claim to have found a “drunk woman’s ghost” roaming the pub.
The site is on the eastern edge of Sheffield city centre, just off Park Square roundabout at the corner of Broad Street and Bard Street. It is a 0.2 acre freehold development site.
The agent says the site includes the former pub with adjoining land and has excellent transport links.
Access is from both Broad Street and Bard Street.
The online brochure says: “It is anticipated that residential development would be considered.”