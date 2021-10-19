Former Georgian residence described as 'high profile Sheffield development opportunity' still for sale at £500k
A former Georgian residence described as a high profile Sheffield development opportunity has a £500,000 guide price and is still for sale after an auction.
The property is on Glossop Road, near the Hallamshire Hospital, and is a listed building. It did not sell at the auction held by Mark Jenkinson. The brochure says the building is an interlinked former Georgian residence with adjoining premises.
It adds there is extensive accommodation over several levels in a prominent position at the corner of Broomspring Lane.
“Outstanding potential for mixed residential/commercial scheme,” says the guide.
For more details call 0114 276 0151.
