Former Georgian residence described as 'high profile Sheffield development opportunity' still for sale at £500k

The property is on Glossop Road, near the Hallamshire Hospital, and is a listed building. It did not sell at the auction held by Mark Jenkinson. The brochure says the building is an interlinked former Georgian residence with adjoining premises.

It adds there is extensive accommodation over several levels in a prominent position at the corner of Broomspring Lane.

“Outstanding potential for mixed residential/commercial scheme,” says the guide.

For more details call 0114 276 0151.