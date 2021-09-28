Former Georgian residence described as 'high profile Sheffield development opportunity' on sale for £500k
A former Georgian residence described as a high profile Sheffield development opportunity is to be auctioned with a £500,000 guide price.
The property is on Glossop Road, near the Hallamshire Hospital, and is a listed building. It will be auctioned online by city property firm Mark Jenkinson and the brochure says the building is an interlinked former Georgian residence with adjoining premises.
It adds there is extensive accommodation over several levels in a prominent position at the corner of Broomspring Lane.
“Outstanding potential for mixed residential/commercial scheme,” says the guide.
It is one of 26 lots to be auctioned on October 19. The total value of lots available is £3.48 million.
For more details and to register visit https://www.markjenkinson.co.uk/auctions/tuesday-19th-october-2021/#lots or call 0114 276 0151.
