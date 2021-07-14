Former Citizens Advice centre in Sheffield sells for almost double asking price
A former Citizens Advice centre in Sheffield sold for £148,000 above the asking price at a city auction.
The building on Spital Hill, near the city centre, is described as a substantial double fronted office premises, with accommodation over five levels.
It was sold by Mark Jenkinson for £323,000 after beating the guide price of £175,000. The building features inter-linked offices and meeting rooms.
Mark Jenkinson said it was in need of improvement, but in a prime position in the heart of Spital Hill.