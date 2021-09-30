Former bar and restaurant set to be sold for at least £200k
A former bar and restaurant in Rotherham town centre is to be auctioned with a £200,000 guide price.
The vacant mixed-use property is on Red Lion Yard, off Bridgegate. It is made up of a large bar/restaurant on the ground floor, which traded as the Red Lion Yard, and two apartments above.
It is being marketed by Auction House South Yorkshire and the brochure says the property is on a private road and has low business rates which will appeal to investors.
The property is said to be in immaculate condition and has undergone a large refurbishment in the last few years.
Online bidding opens on October 4 and you must register to bid. For more details call 0114 223 0777 or visit https://online.auctionhouse.co.uk/lot/details/53161
