Forge's newest homes in Waverley launch with early bird prices

For those searching for a new home in 2025, Forge New Homes has just released early bird prices on the first properties on its latest development, Waverley Green, located within Harworth Group’s Olive Lane mixed-use neighbourhood, just minutes from Sheffield city centre.

Waverley Green will offer high quality, high specification homes designed around a shared ‘garden street’. This green space will provide its new homeowners additional space to relax, play and interact socially with their new community.

With three stunning property styles on offer – starting at just £235,000 is the Wren, a bright two-bedroom home with bi-fold doors that lead out onto a terrace. The Goldfinch is a contemporary three-bedroom semi-detached which has been designed with today’s families in mind and is currently available from £285,000 via the early bird offering, and the final home style is the Linnett which is on offer from £305,000 – for which buyers get an impressive three-bedroom townhouse with free-flowing space to live and grow within.

The cutting-edge scheme – which is set to complete later this year and will comprise of 32 fully electric homes - has been carefully designed with sustainability at its core, powered entirely by electric energy solutions. Leeds-based Fuse Studio designed the interiors of each home, which balance maximised space with an open, airy feel, capturing Forge’s vision of modern living.

The Goldfinch

Toby Brown from Forge New Homes commented, “We’re thrilled to release eight of our homes with early bird property prices. Our Wren home is available from £235,000 which is a great starter-home price, and we have the Linnett available from £305,000 which we are confident should appeal to a range of prospective homeowners. With mortgage rates beginning to tick downwards, it’s a fantastic time to consider a new home for 2025.

“We’re extremely proud of Waverly Green - it’s a much-anticipated development of fully electric homes, and we cannot wait to welcome new residents later this year. We’re expecting the eight properties to sell quickly prior to the show home launch this summer.”

Waverley Green’s 1.5-acre site will be part of a vibrant, sustainable community enriched with local amenities, including cafés, restaurants, bars, a convenience store, a pharmacy, a nursery, retail outlets, and a medical centre. This amenity-rich development aims to nurture a strong sense of community, providing everything needed for a flourishing new neighbourhood.

Peter Massie, Senior Development Manager – Yorkshire & Central, from Harworth Group added: “2025 is set to be an exciting year as our vision for Waverley becomes a reality as we create this vibrant new area. With Forge launching sales and offering eight properties via its early bird offering, the project is really coming to life. Forge has a proven track record of delivering high-quality homes tailored for modern families, and we are pleased to be working alongside Forge and Crucible Homes Estate Agents.”

Lindum Group has been appointed to build the new homes on behalf of Forge – a partnership that has aligned values and works collaboratively to deliver quality, sustainable homes for customers. A show home is due to open in early summer 2025 and the scheme is scheduled for completion in December 2025.

Homes here will feature free-flowing layouts, private south-facing gardens, parking spaces, and EV charging points. Access to outdoor spaces is a priority, with plenty of landscaped communal areas and footpaths that encourage residents to connect with one another.

Waverley Green marks Forge New Homes’ fourth development in the Sheffield City Region, a location renowned for its excellent connectivity and proximity to Sheffield Parkway. Funding for this project was awarded by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) from the SYMCA Brownfield Housing Fund.

To enquire about the homes and Forge’s early bird prices, contact Crucible Homes on 01709 794 203 or email [email protected]