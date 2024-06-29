It is a rare glimpse into a life many can only dream of. It has endless rooms with high ceilings and large windows and sits in the heart of an extensive plot of nearly 4.5acres.

It is listed with Savills who have said the home is grade II listed and had been “sympathetically renovated by the current owners” to offer the highest standard of accommodation over three extensive floors.

Known as Park Hall, the house dates back as far as 1656 and was once converted to a residential country club, before being converted back to a private residence.

It is an exquisite property, with a number of outbuildings including Park Hall Cottage, which contains a kitchen, dining room, lounge, study, dressing room, bathroom and two bedrooms separately from the main house.

There is a large stable with lots of equestrian facilities, a triple garage next to the cottage and a four bay car port.

The house is roughly 30 minutes from Sheffield city centre by car, but comes under the jurisdiction of Bolsover District Council. It is listed for £3.5million, with the Savills listing stating extra land could be available by negotiation.