The building is very close to the Crucible, Lyceum and Sheffield Station.

A two bedroom apartment with "stunning" far-reaching views across Sheffield has been put up for sale.

Found in the City Lofts building in St Pauls Square, the apartment gets plenty of natural light in thanks to the big windows and it being on the 18th floor of the tower.

It has a simple layout, with a spacious open plan kitchen/dining/living area dominating most of the space. Two bedrooms and a bathroom branch off from this space, with an additional en-suite bathroom in the main bedroom.

According to the listing on Zoopla, the "luxurious" apartment is available at a discounted price and is ideal as a residential or investment property.

The Sheffield city centre location puts this apartment in close proximity to numerous amenities.

Restaurants like Cosmo, Smoke BBQ and Pizza Express are just a short distance away, as is Sheffield Station and the bus interchange.

The Crucible and Lyceum theatres are also just around the corner and mini markets are within a short walk for essential groceries.

