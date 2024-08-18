A block of flats has hit the market in Sheffield built out of historic Sheffield building The Norfolk Barracks in Clough Road, Highfields.

Also known as Volunteer Artillery Drill Hall, the striking red-brick stronghold was, according to history blog Friar Gate Bridge, built in 1878 to house the 4th West York Artillery Volunteers and was listed as Grade II in 1978.

There aren’t any soldiers there today though - just 10 student flats with room for 25 beds, and the chance to pick up over £160,000 in rent a year by buying the freehold.

All you need is £1,500,000.

Take a look inside the barracks in the gallery below, presented by estate agents LM One, or visit its web page on Zoopla.

