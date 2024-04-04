Sheffield houses: Inside modern city flat in Kelham Island near popular museum and top restaurants like Domo

Kelham Island has received lots of recognition over the last few years.

Harry Harrison
Harry Harrison
Published 4th Apr 2024

A ground level flat in one of Sheffield’s best up-and-coming areas has been listed for sale for just under £200,000.

Found in the Cutlers Gardens development - which the agents have described as “brand new” and “high-spec” - the flat is just a short distance away from popular amenities like the Kelham Island museum and restaurants like Domo and Joro.

It has one bedroom, one bathroom and one open-plan living space. The accommodation is bright and airy, thanks to large windows which have become a staple of Kelham Island’s new look.

The open plan space houses the kitchen, dining area and a lounge. It looks modern, with simple colour schemes including greys and whites adding to the minimalist feel.

The estate agents, Yopa, have highlighted the excellent transport links around the area too. It is within walking distance of Sheffield city centre, whilst benefitting from a local stop on the Supertram system - called Shalesmoor.

Yopa have described Cutlers Gardens as "a brand new high-spec development in Kelham Island".

This property is a bright, one bedroom flat in the up-and-coming Kelham area.

The flat is found on the ground floor meaning you do not need to pull any shopping up numerous flights of stairs.

The large window (which is typical of Kelham Island's modern architecture) brings in a lot of light.

