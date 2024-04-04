A ground level flat in one of Sheffield’s best up-and-coming areas has been listed for sale for just under £200,000.
Found in the Cutlers Gardens development - which the agents have described as “brand new” and “high-spec” - the flat is just a short distance away from popular amenities like the Kelham Island museum and restaurants like Domo and Joro.
It has one bedroom, one bathroom and one open-plan living space. The accommodation is bright and airy, thanks to large windows which have become a staple of Kelham Island’s new look.
The open plan space houses the kitchen, dining area and a lounge. It looks modern, with simple colour schemes including greys and whites adding to the minimalist feel.
The estate agents, Yopa, have highlighted the excellent transport links around the area too. It is within walking distance of Sheffield city centre, whilst benefitting from a local stop on the Supertram system - called Shalesmoor.
