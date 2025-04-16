First homes released for sale at Killamarsh development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Housebuilder Honey has officially launched the first homes for sale at its £50m, 174-home development in Killamarsh.

Called Aurelle, the development is located off Upperthorpe Road just a short commute to Chesterfield, Rotherham and Sheffield, and comprises a mix of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom new homes.

Prices for the initial homes released for sale range from £239,995 for a two-bedroom semi-detached Avocado house type to £489,995 for a five-bedroom detached Wildflower house type.

Aurelle features 18 of Honey’s house types which, according to the company, have been specifically designed to combine “style, substance and sustainability” for the benefit of buyers.

New homes - Honey has released the first homes for sale at its Aurelle development, Killamarsh (CGI indicative of house types to be built)

Honey analysed consumer insights and trends to inform its house type designs to ensure they meet the needs and wants of today’s new home buyers, including the flexible use of all living spaces.

Standard features in every Honey home include bi fold doors; individually designed fully integrated kitchens; and boutique style bathrooms with a signature free standing bath and full height tiling. All properties have an electric vehicle charging point.

Selected homes for sale at the development are also available with a range of incentives, including part exchange.

Work at Aurelle is well underway with the first residents expected to move in during August. Honey also expects to launch two showhomes, a three-bedroom detached Eucalyptus and a four-bedroom detached Jarrah, at the development in late summer.

Honey sales and marketing director, Anne Bagshaw, said: “As soon as we announced we would be bringing our new homes to Killamarsh, we started to receive enquiries from potential buyers.

“We believe our new homes offer more style, substance and sustainability for their price, and this is proven by the popularity of our other developments in Derbyshire and Yorkshire.

“Aurelle offers 18 different house types ranging from two- to five bedrooms in a lovely village location, so we are providing homes suitable for first time buyers, growing families or downsizers.

“The initial 10 properties released for sale are all outstanding first-time buyer and family homes. They have been specifically designed to maximise the living space available whilst simultaneously using an abundance of natural light to give the homes a bright and airy feel which sets them apart.

“Due to the popularity of our homes, we encourage prospective buyers to get in touch with our sales team at the development as soon as possible to discuss how we can help them move to Aurelle.”

For further information on the development and the homes available, search ‘Homes by Honey Aurelle’.