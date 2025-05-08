Fast-track a move with housebuilder’s events in South Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

House hunters looking to secure a brand-new home are invited to Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Instant Part Exchange events at its developments across South Yorkshire this weekend.

The events, taking place from Friday 9th to Sunday 11th May, will offer those looking to move home the chance to arrange a valuation of their current property, and have a cash offer from Barratt and David Wilson Homes on the table in 24 hours.

This offer is considerably quicker than the average, with Zoopla stating that it can take up to 14 weeks to receive an offer for a home. The five-star developer’s open invitation to the Instant Part Exchange events is a fantastic opportunity for anyone looking to secure their summer move.

Through the Part Exchange scheme, Barratt and David Wilson Homes will become the guaranteed buyer for a customer’s existing property, eliminating any estate agent fees and avoiding the hassle of being in a property chain.

B&DWYW - 004 - A kitchen in a property at Oughtibridge Valley

Sam Wood, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “Our Instant Part Exchange events are a great opportunity for anyone looking to take the next step on the property ladder. We will provide a cash offer in 24 hours and, with a guaranteed buyer secured, you can look forward to moving into your brand-new home.”

Barratt Homes currently has developments in South Yorkshire at Affinity in Waverley and Penning Fold in Penistone.

David Wilson Homes also has developments in South Yorkshire at The Waterside in Waverley, Penning Ridge in Penistone, and Oughtibridge Valley in Oughtibridge.

For more information about any developments in the area, call the Barratt Homes sales team on 033 3355 8468 and the David Wilson Homes sales team on 0333 355 8469.

Alternatively, visit the websites at Barratt Homes in South Yorkshire and David Wilson Homes in South Yorkshire.