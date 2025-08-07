Sheffield fixer upper property: 3-bedroom steal in Woodhouse, for just £90,000

By Ciara Healy
Published 7th Aug 2025

A three-bedroom semi-detached house in Woodhouse, Sheffield, has hit the market for just £90,000 - offering one of the cheapest opportunities for buyers in the area.

A three-bedroom semi-detached house is on the market for £90,000 on New Cross Drive in the Sheffield suburb of Woodhouse.

It includes two reception rooms, a kitchen/diner, utility space, and a rear garden with both lawn and paved areas.

A driveway at the front also provides valuable off-street parking.

All of the bedrooms are on the second floor, with the third bedroom currently being used as a home office.

Located in S13, the home sits within walking distance of schools including Outwood Academy City and Handsworth Grange, both rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted.

The area also offers a range of local shops, pubs, and easy access to public transport, with Woodhouse train station around a mile away.

The property is near Shire Brook Valley Nature Reserve, offering green space and walking trails.

Ideal for investors or first-time buyers, the property is being offered to cash buyers only due to its non-standard concrete sectional construction.

At £90,000, the property is significantly below the average price for similar homes in Sheffield, making it a rare budget option in a well-connected neighbourhood.

