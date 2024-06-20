Found on Harlington Road, Mexborough, this huge detached house is described as the “epitome of luxurious living” by the estate agents at Purplebricks.

An “expansive driveway” keeps the property well back from the street with space for multiple cars. The house is said to be a “masterpiece of design and craftmanship”.

The ground floor consists of a hallway, dining room, lounge, conservatory, kitchen/diner, utility room, w.c, and bedroom one - with an en-suite.

Up the stairs you will find the five other bedrooms, one of which is accompanied by an en-suite shower room. There are three bedrooms to the front and two to the rear.

Between the two bedrooms at the back is a large four-piece bathroom.

A large garden to the rear is comprised of lawn and patio and has views across the surrounding area.