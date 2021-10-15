Exquisite apartments in Grade II listed Sheffield building of national heritage significance

Riverdale House boasts eight exquisite apartments and a two bedroom lodge in an elegant Grade II listed building of national heritage significance.

By Rob Hollingworth
Friday, 15th October 2021, 12:30 pm
Updated Friday, 15th October 2021, 4:10 pm

The house in on Graham Road, Ranmoor, and the show apartments are now available to view by appointment. They are on the market with Spencer estate agent and four have already been sold.

Spencer says the apartments offer modern luxuries wrapped in historic charm. They include two and three bedroom apartments, while the lodge has stunning interior design and period features. Prices start at £500,000.

The development includes ground floor apartments with private south facing gardens, first floor apartments with views, penthouse apartments with private roof terraces and a lodge with courtyard garden.

Riverdale House was constructed for Charles Henry Firth in around 1872. Charles was the son of Thomas Firth who founded Thomas Firth & Sons, one of the largest steel companies of the mid to late 19th Century.

The house was subsequently bought by well known entrepreneur and philanthropist John George Graves.

For more information contact Spencer on 0114 2683682 to register your details and book a private tour.

1. Historic

Riverdale House is an elegant Grade II listed building of national heritage significance.

Photo: Spencer

2. Roof terrace

This fantastic hidden roof terrace is part of a penthouse apartment.

Photo: Spencer

3. Charm

The apartments offer modern luxuries wrapped in historic charm.

Photo: Spencer

4. Stunning

The house has eight exquisite two and three bedroom apartments. A two bedroom lodge has stunning interior design and period features.

Photo: Spencer

