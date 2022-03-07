Property: Experts reveal five external features which could add value to your Sheffield property

Looking from the outside in, external property features can further increase buyer interest – and add thousands to the value of your home.

Experts from property buyers Good Move have revealed five external home features which may add value to your property.

Extending your home ranked as the most popular external feature with over 6,400 UK posts on Instagram over the past year for the hashtag #houseextension.

Imagine how much a conservatory like this might add to your home.

When it comes to cost, the price of a house extension varies depending on various factors such as the type of extension used, shape and height, trees, location, and home insurance type. For a basic extension the average cost might be:

Single story extension - £1,000-£1,600 per m²

Two story extension - £1,200 - £1,900 per m²

A double bedroom adds on average 12 per cent in value.

A conservatory can be a bright and airy addition to the home, creating a perfect space to entertain guests. With over 5,105 Instagram posts with the hashtag #conservatory it is a a great alternative to the extension – without all the hassle of planning permission.

Basic costings include:

Lean-to conservatory - £6,000-£10,000

Victorian or P-shaped conservatory full build - £10,000-£15,000

Premium conservatory build - £15,000-£20,000

The average conservatory adds around seven per cent to the value of your home.

Style and substance are most valuable when they go hand in hand– and this is especially true with external features such as doors and windows. In fact, on Instagram the hashtag #frontdoor generated 5,102 posts in the past year, while #newwindows generated 1,383 posts.

A more budget-friendly feature, overall cost depends on the size and style of the frames, materials used, and whether and planning permission is needed. When it comes to casement windows, they can be from £500 to buy and fit, whereas bay windows can cost from £5,000 per window.

Updating doors and windows can further increase buyer interest for your property – which means higher asking prices.

In busy areas parking areas can especially be in demand, therefore adding a driveway to your home can add some serious kerb appeal to your house. This has seen the hashtag #drivewaymakeover generating 3,220 posts on Instagram over the past year. For a small tarmac driveway measuring 30m², costs can start from £1,200.

Adding a driveway can park your home value up by 5-10 per cent.

Giving your garden a makeover can be the most underrated way of adding value to your home. And #gardenrenovation has generated over 2,435 posts on Instagram over the past year. A well-kept garden raising average prices by around 20 per cent.

Nima Ghasri, director at Good Move says: “When it comes to property, the exterior of the home can shape a buyer’s first impression and their experience of viewing the home. By looking from the outside in, homeowners can have their property stand out from the competition and become more attractive to prospective buyers!

“No matter your budget, adding external features can not only increase buyer interest but can generate a big return on investment upon sale!”