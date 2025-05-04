Heritage Hall Lodge presents a fantastic opportunity for investors looking to capitalise on the high demand for student accommodation in Sheffield.

Flat 4, Room 2, located on Oxford Street, offers an ideal setup for those attending the University of Sheffield, just a stone’s throw from key university buildings and the Western Bank Library.

This one-bedroom apartment features a private en-suite bedroom, providing tenants with a comfortable and private living space.

The shared open-plan kitchen and lounge area offers ample room for socialising, making it an attractive choice for students.

With its central location, close to both the university and the bustling city centre, this property is perfectly positioned to generate strong rental returns.

Sheffield’s student rental market is competitive, and Heritage Hall Lodge, with its blend of historical charm and modern amenities, is sure to remain a sought-after option for those seeking convenience and comfort.

At a price of £35,000, this property represents a promising investment opportunity for those looking to enter or expand within the Sheffield rental market.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . 1 bedroom apartment 576 Oxford Street, Sheffield, S6 3FG Purplebricks Photo Sales

2 . 1 bedroom apartment 576 Oxford Street, Sheffield, S6 3FG Purplebricks Photo Sales

3 . 1 bedroom apartment 576 Oxford Street, Sheffield, S6 3FG Purplebricks Photo Sales