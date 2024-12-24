The property has been beautifully decorated for the festive season by the current owners. Its listing on Zoopla says the property, known as Ridgeway House, has “an impressive layout”.

Ridgeway House is found in the village of Ridgeway, five miles from Sheffield city centre, but just outside South Yorkshire in some of the northernmost reaches of Derbyshire.

The accommodation is set over three floors. Entry level consists of the hall, living room, snug, dining room, music room, conservatory and kitchen.

All five bedrooms are found on the upper floors. Bedrooms two, three and four are found on the first floor, alongside a family bathroom - bedroom two comes with an en-suite.

On the second floor you find the master bedroom. It is a large bedroom with masses of space and also has an en-suite bathroom which then progresses into the walk-in wardrobe.

Bedroom five is found on the opposite side of the second floor, but can be used as a large study - as done by the current owners.

The garden is beautiful and is said to be “undoubtedly a stand out feature in its own right”.