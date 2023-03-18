News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
9 hours ago Watch Lee Gregory hand Wednesday an early lead against Bolton
13 hours ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
18 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
19 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
20 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host

English Tourism Week: Some of the loveliest villages you can visit that are close to Sheffield

Sheffield is one of the UK’s biggest cities but one of its main advantages is its proximity to the Peak District and surrounding countryside.

By Lee Peace
Published 18th Mar 2023, 04:45 GMT

The rural areas around the Steel City are full of pretty villages – perfect for anyone seeking a retreat from the hectic daily grind.

As Friday, March 17, marked the launch of English Tourism Week – an annual campaign to celebrate the country’s best tourist attractions and hidden gems – here we have compiled a list of some of the best villages you can visit that are close to Sheffield.

Hathersage - one of the best villages near Sheffield.

1. Hathersage

Hathersage - one of the best villages near Sheffield. Photo: Mike Waistell

Photo Sales
Thorpe Salvin, between Worksop and Harthill, contains the ruins of Thorpe Hall - it has a church, St Peter's, and a pub called the Parish Oven.

2. Thorpe Salvin

Thorpe Salvin, between Worksop and Harthill, contains the ruins of Thorpe Hall - it has a church, St Peter's, and a pub called the Parish Oven. Photo: Rachel Atkins

Photo Sales
Hathersage is another Peak District gem - again it is well-connected with a railway station on the Hope Valley line. Robin Hood's sidekick Little John is reputed to be buried here, it inspired parts of Charlotte Brontë's novel Jane Eyre, and today is home to the David Mellor cutlery factory, shop, design gallery and café.

3. Hathersage

Hathersage is another Peak District gem - again it is well-connected with a railway station on the Hope Valley line. Robin Hood's sidekick Little John is reputed to be buried here, it inspired parts of Charlotte Brontë's novel Jane Eyre, and today is home to the David Mellor cutlery factory, shop, design gallery and café. Photo: Mike Waistell

Photo Sales
Low Bradfield - the sister village of nearby High Bradfield - is within the boundary of the city of Sheffield, just over six miles away from the city centre. It has a cricket pitch and a café/art shop called The Schoolrooms and Flask End - a village shop, tearoom and Post Office that is pictured here on the right.

4. Low Bradfield

Low Bradfield - the sister village of nearby High Bradfield - is within the boundary of the city of Sheffield, just over six miles away from the city centre. It has a cricket pitch and a café/art shop called The Schoolrooms and Flask End - a village shop, tearoom and Post Office that is pictured here on the right. Photo: Gary Longbottom

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Sheffield SheffieldPeak DistrictEnglish Tourism Week