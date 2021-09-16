End terrace Sheffield house quadruples guide price and sells for £106,000

The three bedroom house in Rothay Road, Grimesthorpe, had a guide price starting at £25,000 and sold for £106,000. It was described as partially refurbished and was sold online by Auction House South Yorkshire.

The auction brochure said: “The property would suit a developer to complete the project and sell on or rent out.

Property features included a basement, living room, kitchen/diner, utility room and w/c on the ground floor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The house had a guide price starting at £25,000 and sold for £106,000.

The brochure adds: “To the first floor there is two good size bedrooms and family bathroom. To the second floor there is a large attic bedroom. Externally the property benefits from a large rear garden and on street parking.”