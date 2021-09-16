End terrace Sheffield house quadruples guide price and sells for £106,000
An end terrace house in a Sheffield suburb quadrupled the guide price and sold for £106,000.
The three bedroom house in Rothay Road, Grimesthorpe, had a guide price starting at £25,000 and sold for £106,000. It was described as partially refurbished and was sold online by Auction House South Yorkshire.
The auction brochure said: “The property would suit a developer to complete the project and sell on or rent out.
Property features included a basement, living room, kitchen/diner, utility room and w/c on the ground floor.
The brochure adds: “To the first floor there is two good size bedrooms and family bathroom. To the second floor there is a large attic bedroom. Externally the property benefits from a large rear garden and on street parking.”
It says Grimesthorpe is a popular suburb of Sheffield, which benefits from local amenities and transport links into the city centre, also a short walk away from the Northern General Hospital.