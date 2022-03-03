The terraced house is on Little Kelham Street, Kelham Island, and has two bedrooms. It is for sale to offers of more than £300,000.

An eco house with a rooftop terrace in a ‘most desirable’ Sheffield location is for sale for offers of more than £300,000.

By Rob Hollingworth
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 12:42 pm

The terraced house on Little Kelham Street, Kelham Island, has two bedrooms and is described as ‘a fabulous opportunity to buy a stunning chain-free property in arguably the area’s most desirable location’.

It is being marketed by Purplebricks and the brochure says: “The property has a stunning roof terrace accessed directly from the magnificent open plan living area. Viewing is a must.”

The brochure adds the ground floor has a hallway, two generously proportioned rooms and a bathroom.

“The stairs lead to the stunning open plan living/dining/kitchen and the fabulous roof terrace,” it says. “There is secure garage parking. Named in the top 10 for hippest places to live in the UK.”

For more details visit https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/2-bedroom-terraced-house-sheffield-1288514

The Purplebricks brochure describes this open plan living/dining/kitchen as stunning.

This light and bright space is all about contemporary style.

The living room is a space to relax with large windows offering lots of light.

"The property has a stunning roof terrace accessed directly from the magnificent open plan living area," says the brochure.

