The terraced house on Little Kelham Street, Kelham Island, has two bedrooms and is described as ‘a fabulous opportunity to buy a stunning chain-free property in arguably the area’s most desirable location’.

It is being marketed by Purplebricks and the brochure says: “The property has a stunning roof terrace accessed directly from the magnificent open plan living area. Viewing is a must.”

The brochure adds the ground floor has a hallway, two generously proportioned rooms and a bathroom.

“The stairs lead to the stunning open plan living/dining/kitchen and the fabulous roof terrace,” it says. “There is secure garage parking. Named in the top 10 for hippest places to live in the UK.”

For more details visit https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/2-bedroom-terraced-house-sheffield-1288514

