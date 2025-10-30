More spectacular creepy houses to enjoy in Doncaster this Halloween

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 30th Oct 2025, 17:34 GMT

Floor length mirrors, a loft conversion and two cellar rooms make this cosy £160,000 three-bedroom home feel so much bigger.

William H Brown presents his attractive stone-fronted terrace home on Dykes Hall Road in the heart of Hillsborough.

This excellent starter home is set across four levels with space for three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a private rear garden and is ideal for families, first-time buyers or professionals seeking excellent local amenities and transport links.

A cosy lounge with an electric fire and original pine floorboards flows seamlessly into the adjoining dining room, where a sliding door opens directly to the rear garden, creating a bright, airy connection through the ground floor.

On the first floor are two comfortable bedrooms and a family bathroom fitted with a three-piece suite including a bath with electric shower.

Meanwhile, a pocket door and staircase leads up to the principal bedroom, created out of a loft conversion and complete with fitted wardrobes, two Velux windows, a rear dormer and an en suite wet room featuring underfloor heating.

Two of the bedrooms have fitted storage with floor length mirrors to make the home feel even more expansive.

To top it off, two useful cellar rooms provide valuable storage space and benefit from lighting and shelving.

And, stepping out the front door would place you less than 20 feet from Middlewood Road in the very heard of Hillsborough, with Hillsborough Park just a stone’s throw away.

Take a look at our gallery below for a look inside, or visit its page on Zoopla for more information.

William H Brown presents this three-bedroom terrace home now on the market for £160,000 in Dykes Hall Road, in the heart of Hillsborough, Sheffield.

1. Three-bedroom terrace property for £160,000 in Dykes Hall Road, Sheffield

William H Brown presents this three-bedroom terrace home now on the market for £160,000 in Dykes Hall Road, in the heart of Hillsborough, Sheffield. | William H Brown

2. Pine floorboard lounge

The spacious dining room connects the living room and kitchen and also opens directly to the rear garden through a uPVC sliding door.

3. Dining room

The spacious dining room connects the living room and kitchen and also opens directly to the rear garden through a uPVC sliding door. | William H Brown

4. Lounge with pine floorboards

