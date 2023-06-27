News you can trust since 1887
Dronfield houses: 'Outstanding' £625,000 four-bed home near Sheffield with open plan kitchen and snug

Dronfield Woodhouse is a “sought-after suburb” in North East Derbyshire.
Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 27th Jun 2023, 05:00 BST

A four bedroom, detached home in Dronfield, near to Sheffield, has hit the market for £625,000.

The property, found on Longcroft Road, is situated on the same road as nearby William Levick Primary School and is being offered by estate agents Redbrik.

The accommodation is spread over two floors and includes four double bedrooms, two which are en suite and three with their own fitted wardrobes. There is also a central bathroom with three-piece suite, a landscaped garden with patio, double glazing throughout, and a pergola and play area with summer house.

The estate agents have described the property as “beautifully appointed accommodation perfect for a growing family” set in an “incredibly desirable suburb”.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Redbrick website.

This four-bed detached home in Dronfield Wood house has become available for £625,000.

1. Longcroft Road

This four-bed detached home in Dronfield Wood house has become available for £625,000. Photo: Redbrick

Estate agents redbrick says the core of the house is its open plan breakfast/kitchen dbiner and 'snug'.

2. Kitchen and snug

Estate agents redbrick says the core of the house is its open plan breakfast/kitchen dbiner and 'snug'. Photo: Redbrick

The house benefits from three bedrooms, two of which are en suites.

3. Three bathrooms

The house benefits from three bedrooms, two of which are en suites. Photo: Redbrick

Landscaped garden with patio, pergola & play area with summer house.

4. Patioed garden and summer house

Landscaped garden with patio, pergola & play area with summer house. Photo: Redbrick

