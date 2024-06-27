Estate agents at Redbrik say the house is in a “superb location” in Dronfield - a town situated on the Derbyshire side of the region’s border with Sheffield.

The plot has a huge home in its centre. It contains five double bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The house is extensive. The ground floor consists of a porch, leading into the enormous kitchen/diner which provides access to almost every other room on this level, including: study, sitting room, lounge, dining room, orangery, utility room, w.c, bedroom and en-suite.

The other four bedrooms are found upstairs. Two of these bedrooms have en-suites and dressing areas or dressing rooms. The other two are located either side of the bright, modern family bathroom.

Also at the property are two large outbuildings. They contain the stables, hay barn and other equestrian facilities needed to care for up to 14 horses. One of these buildings even contains the original blacksmiths workshop.

In one of the outbuildings, the owners can access a stellar leisure environment with a gym which leads into a full bar with a kitchen and lots of sitting space.