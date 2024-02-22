A large family home in one of Sheffield's most expensive neighbourhoods has been listed on the local property market.

The Zoopla listing has the four bedroom, Saxon Avenue home up with a guide price of £750,000. It is found on a "quiet" no through road in Dore in the south west of Sheffield.

The house has an "impressive" light and airy interior, particularly in the open plan kitchen/diner to the rear of the ground floor. This space is accessible directly from the entrance hall, which also leads to the study and lounge at the front of the home.

Upstairs, the four bedrooms are located in each corner of the house. Bedrooms one and two are to the front, with three and four to the rear. A family bathroom is also found between three and four at the rear.

Bedroom one is the only bedroom with an en-suite. It is equipped with a shower, toilet and sink and is very bright.

