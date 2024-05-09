An enormous home with a heated outdoor swimming pool is up for sale in a Doncaster location said to be “perfect for families”.
Located on Bawtry Road with a huge £1,100,000 guide price, this beautiful home has been “finished to the highest standard throughout” say estate agents at Redbrik, and has a number of “standout” features.
Those features include a large, heated swimming pool in the centre of the garden. It is an enormous plot of land, with the garden stretching well beyond the pool to more seating and a summer house.
Closer to the main house is a patio area finished with a full outdoor kitchena and bar.
There are six enormous double bedrooms, four of which have en-suites - but the most incredible is the master bedroom. It is an spacious suite with a dressing area and an incredible en-suite with a standing bath, shower and two sinks.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.