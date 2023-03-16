An “extensively renovated” two-bed cottage in the city of Doncaster has recently appeared on Zoopla with a guide price of £100,000.

The property is located in Staniforth, Doncaster and has views overlooking the River Don and Stainforth and Keadby Canal. The agents are suggesting this house is perfect for first-time buyers.

The accommodation is spread over two floors, with the ground floor comprising of a living room and a new kitchen, added during the recent renovation of the house. The kitchen leads onto a “generous” private enclosed courtyard garden and there is another small courtyard garden at the front of the cottage too.

On the first floor, the landing leads into a double bedroom with fitted wardrobes, a second bedroom, which is a single, and a family bathroom. It’s position near the Stainforth Canal is said to be “close to a full range of amenities, facilities, and schools”.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

1 . Views overlooking the Canal This £100,000 cottage overlooks the Stainforth Canal in Doncaster Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . 'Generous' rear garden The largely paved garden has more than enough space to sit and enjoy the outdoors in a private environment. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . New kitchen The kitchen was one of the beneficiaries of the 'extensive' renovation Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Living room The living room is located at the front of the property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales