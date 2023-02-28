A “luxurious executive detached family residence” in Doncaster has hit the property market with William H Brown.

The property is in Conisborough, Doncaster, with the agents suggesting the property proves “heaven is a place on earth”. The property has a contemporary open plan design on the interior, with a kitchen/diner and family room occupying a large open space on the ground floor.

The grand house also has a study and lounge on the ground floor, whilst the four bedrooms, all with en-suites, occupy the second floor. The master bedroom comes with a large four piece en-suite and bedrooms three and four share a Jack and Jill en-suite.

The grounds of the property are “plentiful” with large grass areas to both the front and rear of the house. There is also a large driveway and garage and patio area.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on Zoopla here.

1 . This is what £500,000 can get you in Doncaster The property is found in Conisborough in Doncaster. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . "Plentiful" gardens The property has large green spaces to the front and rear. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The kitchen is found in the open plan space on the ground floor. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Open plan Open plan spaces are typical of contemporary interior design Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales