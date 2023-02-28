Doncaster Houses: Inside the 'luxurious' detached family residence available for just £500,000
A “luxurious executive detached family residence” in Doncaster has hit the property market with William H Brown.
The property is in Conisborough, Doncaster, with the agents suggesting the property proves “heaven is a place on earth”. The property has a contemporary open plan design on the interior, with a kitchen/diner and family room occupying a large open space on the ground floor.
The grand house also has a study and lounge on the ground floor, whilst the four bedrooms, all with en-suites, occupy the second floor. The master bedroom comes with a large four piece en-suite and bedrooms three and four share a Jack and Jill en-suite.
The grounds of the property are “plentiful” with large grass areas to both the front and rear of the house. There is also a large driveway and garage and patio area.