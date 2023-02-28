News you can trust since 1887
Doncaster Houses: Inside the 'luxurious' detached family residence available for just £500,000

A “luxurious executive detached family residence” in Doncaster has hit the property market with William H Brown.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
2 hours ago

The property is in Conisborough, Doncaster, with the agents suggesting the property proves “heaven is a place on earth”. The property has a contemporary open plan design on the interior, with a kitchen/diner and family room occupying a large open space on the ground floor.

The grand house also has a study and lounge on the ground floor, whilst the four bedrooms, all with en-suites, occupy the second floor. The master bedroom comes with a large four piece en-suite and bedrooms three and four share a Jack and Jill en-suite.

The grounds of the property are “plentiful” with large grass areas to both the front and rear of the house. There is also a large driveway and garage and patio area.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on Zoopla here.

1. This is what £500,000 can get you in Doncaster

The property is found in Conisborough in Doncaster.

Photo: Zoopla

2. "Plentiful" gardens

The property has large green spaces to the front and rear.

Photo: Zoopla

3. Kitchen

The kitchen is found in the open plan space on the ground floor.

Photo: Zoopla

4. Open plan

Open plan spaces are typical of contemporary interior design

Photo: Zoopla

DoncasterWilliam H BrownZoopla