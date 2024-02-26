A modern and quirky family home in Sheffield has been listed for sale with a guide price of £230,000.

Found on the outskirts of Parson Cross, the property is described on Zoopla as being designed for potential adaptation into a "disability-friendly home". It is also said to be an "ideal family home".

It has three bedrooms which appear perfect for a growing or young family. A single bathroom is nestled amongst the bedrooms on the first floor, with bedroom one next door and bedrooms two and three to the front of the home.

The ground floor is quite simple. A wide and spacious entrance hall offers immediate access to the stairs and to the kitchen/diner to your right.

At the end of the hall are some internal double doors which provide access to an enormous lounge. The focal point of the lounge is a stunning, contemporary, electric fire place.

Pointy house This unique looking home is on the market for £230,000.

Entrance The hallway is wide and spacious. Those internal double doors take you into the huge lounge.

Kitchen Before you reach the lounge, you will be able to enter the kitchen/diner at the front of the property.

Lounge The lounge is enormous. It goes from one side of the house to the other and has this stunning, contemporary electric fireplace.