Developer invites house hunters to instant part exchange event in South Yorkshire
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The event will be held at the homebuilder’s Thornberry Gardens development in Dinnington, which offers a range of two, three and four bedroom properties to suit a variety of home buyers.
Open to visitors with no appointment necessary, the event presents an opportunity for property hunters to explore the development and discover how they can secure a seamless move by using the Part Exchange scheme.
Designed to aid second steppers, Part Exchange streamlines the home-selling process, providing homeowners with a guaranteed buyer and facilitating a faster transition to their new property.
Throughout the event, Part Exchange Manager at Barratt Homes, Jenna Hardy, will be on-hand to answer any questions prospective buyers may have.
Martyn Parker, Sales Director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “This event is tailor-made for those seeking a swift and hassle-free move. Attendees can take advantage of exploring our professionally designed show homes and learn more about our helpful schemes.
“Our expert Sales Advisers will be on hand throughout the event to address any enquiries, including details about the moving process, thereby assisting home buyers in advancing on the property ladder.”
Thornberry Gardens is ideally located on the edge of Dinnington, nearby to various amenities, including shops, restaurants, and cafes. Additionally, residents can enjoy simple access to Meadowhall Shopping Centre, less than 12 mils away.
Residents at Thornberry Gardens can also benefit from great transport links to Sheffield and Worksop, via the A57, A1 and M1, making commuting a breeze.
For more information on Thornberry Gardens, visit the website or call the Barratt Homes team on 033 3355 8472.
Alternatively, explore the range of properties available across the county by visiting the website at Barratt Homes in South Yorkshire.