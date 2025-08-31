Detached 3-bed bungalow minutes from Rother Valley Country Park for sale

The property, on Calner Croft, Sothall, is set at the top of a quiet cul-de-sac and is only a nine-minute walk from the park’s scenic walking trails, cycling routes and waterside views.

It is described as “an attractive home, well suited to families, those looking to downsize, or buyers seeking versatile space for the future.”

Inside, the bungalow features a welcoming lounge with an electric fire, a bright and modern kitchen and dining area with direct access to the rear garden, and three well-proportioned bedrooms.

There is also a three-piece bathroom suite, complete with shower over bath.

The property’s rear garden has been designed to be low-maintenance while still providing space for outdoor dining, with both decking and patio areas.

A garage and driveway offer off-road parking as well as additional storage.

With its attractive plot, versatile layout and sought-after location close to one of the region’s most popular country parks, the home is expected to draw strong interest.

Viewings can be requested at any time through Purplebricks, through this link.