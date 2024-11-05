Design favourite Siobhan brings maximalist style to Waverley

Interior Design Masters finalist Siobhan Murphy’s distinctive look for award-winning Sky-House Co’s latest development will be unveiled this weekend.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Waverley Central is located on a 4.2 acre site at the heart of Waverley, the major regeneration project between Sheffield and Rotherham, and will feature 96 new homes in a series of house types based on Sky-House Co’s concept inspired by the revival of Victorian and Georgian urban design principles.

The site will include two-bed starter homes, three and four bed mews and town houses and a range of larger detached homes with various tenures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Siobhan was commissioned to create a special look based around her popular maximalist style for the new show home at Plot 3, Stephenson Way, Waverley.

Siobhan Murphy has created a distinctive look for the new Sky-House Co showroom at Waverley.

And her design will be unveiled this weekend when members of the public will be able to explore the show home from Friday to Sunday, November 8 to 10, between 10am and 4pm, when Sky-House Co Customer Experience Manager Bozena East will be on hand to answer any questions.

“We are so excited that Siobhan came on board and brought her very personal design vision to Waverley Central,” said Sky-House Co founder and director David Cross.

“This is our biggest development to date and hugely important to us so having Siobhan join us enhanced the project even further, especially as she is a Yorkshire designer who immediately understood what we are achieving at Sky-House Co.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Following the success of our two well-established Waverley sites, Waverley Central will place us even more firmly at the very centre of the Waverley community, creating a homely, lively and sustainable residential heart, with a focus on the human experience in scale, atmosphere and walkability.

“It’s our most innovative development yet, with hi-tech and sustainable design featuring semi-modular construction, air-source heat pumps, PV solar panels and EV charging too.

“We have been supported by the South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard through the Brownfield Fund to deliver such an advance scheme, one that will see tree-lined streets provide a vibrant community nestled between our first Sky-House development and other homes, the Advanced Manufacturing Park and new retail centre at Olive Lane.

“When visitors to our show homes see what Siobhan has created from the blank canvas, they will appreciate fully the potential of the Sky-House brand to make wonderful and unique living spaces.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An acclaimed designer and social media influencer who reached the final of BBC hit show interior Design Masters, Siobhan has also been a guest on a range of shows including Steph's Packed Lunch, Lorraine and Good Morning Britain and her work has been featured in Metro, Living North, Home Style Magazine, Sunday Times, and Grazia.

In addition, she has worked with top brands such as Habitat, Amazon, eBay and Harlequin on their brand campaigns.

Anybody interested in booking a slot during the open weekend should visit sky-house.co/contact