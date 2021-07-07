Dental practice with excellent reputation sold to new Sheffield team

Handsworth Dental Care, on Handsworth Road, was set up in the 1950s and is a six-surgery mixed practice known for providing high-quality family dentistry and vocational training for aspiring dentists.

The practice trades from a large, character property in a prominent position and has been owned by Dr Jacqueline Luscombe and Dr Jason Dean since 2009.

It was put up for sale as part of their future retirement plans.

The business was bought by by local dentists Dr Ashish Khanna and Dr Suchetna Khanna. The sale price has not been disclosed.

Dr Luscombe said “I have enjoyed working at the practice for 21 years and am looking forward to continuing for the next few years with the new owner, Ashish. I am extremely happy to be working with two young and enthusiastic dentists and I am sure they will continue to develop the practice in the years ahead.”

The Khannas said: “We are delighted to join the team and are committed to continuing to provide excellent levels of patient care. The practice has an excellent reputation, fantastic patient base, great dentists and staff, and we plan on keeping it operating as it is, while also improving the facilities and expanding them.

"Dr Jason and Dr Jackie are an integral part of the team at Handsworth Dental Care and have plans to stay at the practice for many more years to come, and we are really looking forward to working with them.”