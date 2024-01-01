The home would be ideal for a first-time buyer.

This three-bedroom house in the popular Sheffield neighbourhood has recently undergone “complete upgrading” and is available for a respectable £215,000.

It has recently had a new kitchen fitted, along with new bathroom fittings, central heating system, internal doors and floor coverings.

The mid-terraced property has a driveway at the rear for off-road parking.

Estate agents Blundells say the property is perfect for a first time buyer or small family.

It is within walking distance of local shops, schools, supermarkets, and public transport including tram stops.

10 photos below show what the home has to offer.

1 . Front of house The front of the property, located on Beechwood Road.

2 . Lounge Upon entering the property, you are greeted with a modern, well-lit lounge.

3 . Dining area Through the door you will reach a dining area, decorated similarly to the living room, which continues on to the kitchen.

4 . Kitchen The newly-renovated kitchen has integrated appliances, storage space, a modern design, and window overlooking the rear garden.