Sheffield Houses: “Delightful” renovated Hillsborough property hits market for cheaper-than-average £215,000
The home would be ideal for a first-time buyer.
This three-bedroom house in the popular Sheffield neighbourhood has recently undergone “complete upgrading” and is available for a respectable £215,000.
It has recently had a new kitchen fitted, along with new bathroom fittings, central heating system, internal doors and floor coverings.
The mid-terraced property has a driveway at the rear for off-road parking.
Estate agents Blundells say the property is perfect for a first time buyer or small family.
It is within walking distance of local shops, schools, supermarkets, and public transport including tram stops.
