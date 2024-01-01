News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: “Delightful” renovated Hillsborough property hits market for cheaper-than-average £215,000

The home would be ideal for a first-time buyer.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 1st Jan 2024, 05:00 GMT

This three-bedroom house in the popular Sheffield neighbourhood has recently undergone “complete upgrading” and is available for a respectable £215,000.

It has recently had a new kitchen fitted, along with new bathroom fittings, central heating system, internal doors and floor coverings.

The mid-terraced property has a driveway at the rear for off-road parking.

Estate agents Blundells say the property is perfect for a first time buyer or small family.

It is within walking distance of local shops, schools, supermarkets, and public transport including tram stops.

10 photos below show what the home has to offer.

The front of the property, located on Beechwood Road.

1. Front of house

Upon entering the property, you are greeted with a modern, well-lit lounge.

2. Lounge

Through the door you will reach a dining area, decorated similarly to the living room, which continues on to the kitchen.

3. Dining area

The newly-renovated kitchen has integrated appliances, storage space, a modern design, and window overlooking the rear garden.

4. Kitchen

