These nine charming villages are just a short distance away from Sheffield.

Sheffield is one of the UK’s biggest cities but one of its main advantages is its proximity to the Peak District and surrounding countryside.

The rural areas around the Steel City are full of pretty villages – perfect for anyone seeking a retreat from the hectic daily grind.

Now that summer is just around the corner, and sunny days out are on the cards once again, we have compiled a list of some of the best villages you can visit that are close to Sheffield.

All of the villages included within our list are just a short drive or bus ride away.

1. Nine of the most idyllic villages to visit near Sheffield

All of the villages included within our list are just a short drive or bus ride away | Mix, see other pictures in series for details

Thorpe Salvin, between Worksop and Harthill, contains the ruins of Thorpe Hall - it has a church, St Peter's, and a pub called the Parish Oven.

2. Thorpe Salvin

Thorpe Salvin, between Worksop and Harthill, contains the ruins of Thorpe Hall - it has a church, St Peter's, and a pub called the Parish Oven. Photo: Rachel Atkins

Hathersage is another Peak District gem - again it is well-connected with a railway station on the Hope Valley line. Robin Hood's sidekick Little John is reputed to be buried here, it inspired parts of Charlotte Brontë's novel Jane Eyre, and today is home to the David Mellor cutlery factory, shop, design gallery and café.

3. Hathersage

Hathersage is another Peak District gem - again it is well-connected with a railway station on the Hope Valley line. Robin Hood's sidekick Little John is reputed to be buried here, it inspired parts of Charlotte Brontë's novel Jane Eyre, and today is home to the David Mellor cutlery factory, shop, design gallery and café. Photo: Mike Waistell

Low Bradfield - the sister village of nearby High Bradfield - is within the boundary of the city of Sheffield, just over six miles away from the city centre. It has a cricket pitch and a café/art shop called The Schoolrooms and Flask End - a village shop, tearoom and Post Office that is pictured here on the right.

4. Low Bradfield

Low Bradfield - the sister village of nearby High Bradfield - is within the boundary of the city of Sheffield, just over six miles away from the city centre. It has a cricket pitch and a café/art shop called The Schoolrooms and Flask End - a village shop, tearoom and Post Office that is pictured here on the right. Photo: Gary Longbottom

