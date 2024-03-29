Sheffield is one of the UK’s biggest cities but one of its main advantages is its proximity to the Peak District and surrounding countryside.

The rural areas around the Steel City are full of pretty villages – perfect for anyone seeking a retreat from the hectic daily grind.

Now that summer is just around the corner, and sunny days out are on the cards once again, we have compiled a list of some of the best villages you can visit that are close to Sheffield.

All of the villages included within our list are just a short drive or bus ride away.

1 . Nine of the most idyllic villages to visit near Sheffield All of the villages included within our list are just a short drive or bus ride away | Mix, see other pictures in series for details Photo Sales

2 . Thorpe Salvin Thorpe Salvin, between Worksop and Harthill, contains the ruins of Thorpe Hall - it has a church, St Peter's, and a pub called the Parish Oven. Photo: Rachel Atkins Photo Sales

3 . Hathersage Hathersage is another Peak District gem - again it is well-connected with a railway station on the Hope Valley line. Robin Hood's sidekick Little John is reputed to be buried here, it inspired parts of Charlotte Brontë's novel Jane Eyre, and today is home to the David Mellor cutlery factory, shop, design gallery and café. Photo: Mike Waistell Photo Sales