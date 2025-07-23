Date for the diary to view Bolsover's newest homes this summer

Forge New Homes, an NHQC-registered homebuilder, has released its stunning show home opening date with the diary already filling up with bookings ahead of its launch on Saturday, August 16.

Located at Welbeck Gardens, situated on a 6.5-acre site in Bolsover, Derbyshire – the development is set to be a stunning neighbourhood for families, with an array of amenities and green space all within walking distance.

Boasting 58 attractive homes - properties on Welbeck Gardens include spacious detached family homes featuring a mix of three- and four-bedroom properties starting at £275,000, providing an accessible opportunity for families looking to settle in the area.

Home-hunters will be able to visit the development on the weekend of Saturday 16th August, which is situated just a short walk from the town centre, less than ten minutes from two great local primary schools, and with Sheffield just 18 miles away, it’s an ideal choice for commuters to reside.

Head of Sales Toby Brown explains: “We can’t wait to welcome our first viewers to the show home – it’s our beautiful Woodlark property which is a spacious four-bed detached featuring a large kitchen-dining-family area, separate living room, ensuite to master bedroom and is priced from £377,500. It’s been expertly fitted out by our talented design-lead Katie Sweeney with complementary hues that offer cosy, calm and energised areas throughout the home.

"In addition to the show home, visitors can also visit our sales office which is located within a Nightingale property - another stunning four-bed detached we can’t wait to share. We’re encouraging those keen to view to book their appointments as soon as possible as demand is so high.”

Welbeck Gardens is the perfect base for families wanting space to enjoy living, with an array of amenities on their doorstep too – additionally the development’s well-thought-out layout will promote interaction and community-building among future residents.

The homes are designed to cater to those seeking flexible layouts, smart designs, and free-flowing living spaces. Renowned for high-quality architecture and premium finishes, they are expected to be in high demand due to their enviable location and well-planned interiors.

The homes are being constructed by the Lindum Group, with Co-chair of Lindum Group, Freddie Chambers, commenting: “Welbeck Gardens is not only a prime location but offers high-quality family homes that work seamlessly today and for the future. We’re proud to be working with Forge New Homes and look forward to hearing feedback on the immaculate show home they’re set to launch.”